'It's Helped Me a Lot' - Conor Gallagher Thriving Alongside Chelsea Stars in Training

Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has delivered his verdict on training alongside some of the best players in the squad.

The 21-year-old has returned to his boyhood club after impressing on a loan spell at West Brom last season, registering 32 appearances across all competitions for Sam Allardyce's side.

After returning to pre-season after a stellar 2020/21 campaign, Gallagher will look to impress Thomas Tuchel on the Blues' pre-season tour in Ireland.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The midfielder has featured alongside the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi in training, which has had a positive impact on his development.

"You always want to work with the best and obviously there’s some great players here in training," said Gallagher, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"That only helps me improve, to train with such good players. Even though it’s only been a few days so far, I feel like it’s helped me a lot so that’s been good."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it. I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it.

"Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball (is important). Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused.

"I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players. I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube