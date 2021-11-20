'It's His Choice, We Have to Respect It' - Tuchel on Hudson-Odoi's England Snub

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that Callum Hudson-Odoi is within his right to make his own choice as to his national allegiance in the footballing world.

Hudson-Odoi had previously been linked with a switch of international allegiance to Ghana, after finding it difficult to break into the England squad.

In November's Qatar World Cup Qualifiers, the 21-year-old was left out of the squad by Gareth Southgate, despite call-ups being given to the likes of Conor Gallagher and Emile Smith-Rowe.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Leicester on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel made it clear that we must respect Hudson-Odoi with whatever decision he makes.

"Maybe (he will change his approach) but it is Callum’s choice in the end," Tuchel told the press. "I will not interfere and I will not be the guy to decide for him. He needs to decide.

"The best way to talk is with performance on the field. The next chance is tomorrow. The minutes that he gets, if he gets minutes, he needs to take to let quality speak for himself.

"The decision he took, we have to respect it. Don’t take it personally. Everybody has his own way to approach things. We are always proud if players play for their country, we always encourage them to play for their country."

Tuchel continued to praise the youngster on his resilience at club level when he was struggling for places.

"He decided to stay here, I think twice. He was super professional here to also have a possibility to impress us here and to maybe, from his point of view, to impress people here and maybe get a grip to his starting position at the moment.

"Fair enough. I hope nobody takes it personal. It is not to compare situations, this is the Callum situation. The way that this is.”

