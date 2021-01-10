"It’s his prerogative" - Chelsea boss Frank Lampard doesn't expect any favours from owner Roman Abramovich
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is aware that his legacy at the club does not insulate him from the pressure that comes with the managerial role.
The Blues have endured a difficult few weeks of late - dropping from first to ninth in the league space in the space of a month, suffering four defeats in their last six league outings along the way.
Previewing his side's FA Cup clash against Morecambe, Lampard said, as relayed by Goal: "All I want to concentrate on is the job in hand, I can’t control everything and I certainly don’t want to rely on what’s happened in the past.
“What I see right now in terms of the position of the club, a month ago everything was rosy. Now everything – and very quickly – is negative. I have to look positively and things I can’t control outside of that I feel are a waste of time.
“I have felt huge support from this club in the period I’ve been back as a manager. As a player, I felt huge support for 13 years and, in the end, I left the club because they wanted to move onto other things."
Lampard, who won three Premier League titles as a Chelsea player after Abramovich's takeover in 2004, understands the level expectation that comes with job at Stamford Bridge.
He added: “I understand what football is. I understand the demands and expectations. So I don’t think I have earned the right for anything that takes me out of that situation. All I can do is be honest with how I see things.
"I understand there is work to be done here and the position we are in. The young players had a tough year last year and with the new players coming in this year who are expected to produce at a young age immediately, there are going to be challenges.”
Lampard maintains a good relationship with Abramovich, and credits the investment that the Russian billionaire that made into the club for the success he's tasted in his playing days.
The 42-year-old said: "It’s, of course, his prerogative. I have to sit here and say that when he came to Chelsea all those years ago, it made my career.
"Who knows where I might have gone otherwise in my career, but fortunately I was at a club that the owner bought into and absolutely changed the face of it.
"That changed my life and I understand that. However, I don’t think that should give me a head start. I’m here and I think the job I did last season, to finish fourth, was a huge positive given the constraints. After that, I need to go again."
Lampard knows that it is not meant to be a smooth path for him as Chelsea manager, and that he will face hurdles along the way, and will have to learn to deal with, and move on from such set-backs.
He added: "I never felt it would be a straight line, I was very aware of that before the start of the season and particularly because we didn’t have time to work with the new players.
"I remember coming to this club a long time ago and in year one I was probably an average Premier League midfielder.
"Year two, I was better than that. Year three, again the same. And from year four onwards, my levels rose to levels where I could really contribute to the club. When I look at the new players, I look at things like that. That’s how I see it.
"The rest of the details is how I work with the players. But I can’t jump out of that and dictate what anyone else thinks.”
----------
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube