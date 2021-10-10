    • October 10, 2021
    'It's Incredible' - Kai Havertz Shares Delight With Chelsea Chant

    Author:

    Kai Havertz has heaped praise upon the Chelsea fans following his first season at Stamford Bridge, admitting that he likes his chant that the supporters have made.

    The 22-year-old scored Chelsea's winner in the Champions League final last season and this has led to the Blues faithful coming together to make a song for the German.

    Speaking to Chelsea FC, Havertz discussed whether he likes the song or not.

    sipa_34410655

    "It’s very nice to hear these things," he said.

    "It’s a nice feeling when you’re on the pitch and you hear these songs, it’s incredible and of course a big thank you to all of them who are supporting me on the pitch, off the pitch."

    The song, in the tune of 'Heaven on Earth', reflects on Roman Abramovich's decision to bring the German to the club and mentions his goal in the Champions League, singing that Havertz is 'the best on Earth'.

    sipa_34579875

    Despite performances drying up in the early stages of the season, the German has received backing from his fans who sing the song loud and proud.

    Havertz continued to express his gratitude to the supporters.

    "The atmosphere in the stadiums is incredible. You always dream of playing in these stadiums and at Stamford Bridge and for me, of course, it’s also very nice to play in front of the home fans because they are incredible and it’s just a lot of fun." he concluded.

