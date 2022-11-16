'It's Not Been An Easy Decision' - Paul Winstanley On Chelsea Switch

Early Tuesday, news broke that Brighton's Director of Global Talent and Transfers Paul Winstanley was set to depart the coastal club and team up with Graham Potter once more at Chelsea in a similar position.

This is just the latest in a steady retooling of the club by new owner Todd Boehly as he seeks to get everything in place as he desires.

Following the reporting of the news, Winstanley discussed this monumental career move with the Brighton media team.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The Englishman took the time to acknowledge that this was a very hard decision to come to and it was not down to anything Brighton did, rather it was a great opportunity for himself and his career and it was too good to pass up.

'It's not been an easy decision and it has taken me some time, but the opportunity was too great to turn down and is a personal challenge I want to take up.'

'While I had no desire to leave Brighton, as the club has been amazing to me, this was something I had to pursue.'

Winstanley was an integral part of the well-oiled machine that Brighton became under Potter and Chelsea will be hoping he can bring the same sort of expertise on global matters to Stamford Bridge.

