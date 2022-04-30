'It's Not Easy' - Kai Havertz on Pressure of Performing for Chelsea After Big Money Move

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has revealed his difficulties living up to expectations after arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020.

The 22-year-old moved to west London in a deal worth £72 million, making him Chelsea's third most expensive signing behind Romelu Lukaku and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In 43 appearances this season, Havertz has registered a total of 13 goals and six assists, making him his side's top scorer.

Speaking earlier this week, the youngster revealed how difficult he has found it to live up to the fans' expectations after his big money move to Chelsea.

"With the move to Chelsea," he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro, "not only with the name but the price tag, a big amount of money for you.

"The fans expect you to play good. Sometimes it’s not easy. You are also just a human.

"I wanted to play as good as I can but it takes a while to adapt. I grew as a person as well because there were a lot of things going on around me."

Havertz went on to talk about his adaptation to the squad and to the English league, revealing his desire to have the 'perfect' season next year.

"I knew when I came here, it was a different league and culture. I am still very young, when I came I knew I needed time to adapt. This year has been better for me but it’s not the perfect year, I hope I do that next year."



