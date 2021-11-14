'It’s Not Easy Playing for a Massive Club Like This' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on Life at Chelsea

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah has spoken on what it is like to play for a club the size of the European Champions.

The 22-year-old has made ten appearances so far this season and has impressed boss Thomas Tuchel with his strong performances on the pitch.

He made his professional debut for the club against Villarreal in the Super Cup in August and he has been involved with the first team ever since.

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Chalobah commented on what it has been like to play in the first team as he said: "If I’m not playing a lot of games, I tend to do stuff to keep myself fit and ready.

"It’s really important to look after yourself outside of the club so I do quite a bit of exercise on my own.

"It’s not easy playing for a massive club like this so I have to maintain my fitness, be consistent and make sure I’m ready to give it my all for training and games."

Chalobah has been at the club since the age of eight, rising up through the ranks at Cobham before breaking into the first team this season.

He had previously spent time out on loan at the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient, with the centre-back then impressing Tuchel in pre-season before the current campaign.

Chalobah added: "It’s important for the mental side of things as well.

"That’s a big part of the game now so I try to get the right balance. Sometimes I go home and do a bit of work but other times I’ll just chill out and watch Netflix."

