'It's Not Going To Be Easy Against Chelsea' - Newcastle Boss Graeme Jones Ahead of Premier League Clash

Newcastle's caretaker manager Graeme Jones has spoken out ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, stating 'it's not going to be easy'.

The Newcastle-born manager took over as interim coach from former manager Steve Bruce on October 20 when Bruce was dismissed from the position.

Since then, the Magpies have only had one fixture that came by way of a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Jones warned his team that the challenge will not be easy.

"I'd like to see us being a little bit more sophisticated on the ball because we had a short period of putting the team together last week.

"It's not going to be easy against Chelsea but without divulging too much that would be the first thing."

Newcastle currently sit 19th in the Premier League table after racking up five losses and four draws this season.

Despite being in much better form already this season, Thomas Tuchel has still stressed the importance of not taking Jones' side for granted.

"We expect a tough game and this cannot be a surprise because we play in the Premier League and coming to a very emotional and big club.

"That’s what we are looking for, we need to be on our best level tomorrow to catch the three points. We are up for the three points.”

Chelsea travel to St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to extend their lead at the top of the table.

