"It’s not just about running around" - Mason Mount makes work rate admission

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount makes work rate admission ahead of Porto clash

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount believes doing both sides of the game, attacking and defending, is important in the modern game.

The 22-year-old's work rate and ethic is second to none, which has seen him already make 42 appearances in all competitions this season ahead of Chelsea's second leg Champions League quarter-final tie against Porto on Tuesday.

Mount's opener in Seville last Wednesday has put Chelsea in the driving seat to make the semi-finals after they secured a 2-0 first leg win. 

But the Blues star has opened up on his work rate and has revealed the conversation he had with his father about avoiding being a 'luxury number ten'.

"I always looked at the other side of the game," Mount told the official Chelsea website, "because my dad would say, 'You don’t want to be a luxury number 10. They’re going out the game. You want to be someone that can do the attacking side of it, but also the defensive side'. 

"That’s what the modern game is like – you’ve got to work hard to win the ball back as well. I’ve always welcomed that and really tried hard to bring it into my game, and people have obviously recognised that, which is a positive.

"It’s not just about running around – it’s using your brain to work out the right time to press, understanding the right triggers, so that if one of your team-mates goes, then you follow him up, and that’s how it works. You’ve got to be clever with it."

