"It’s not serious" - Thomas Tuchel provides positive fitness update on Timo Werner

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the extent of Timo Werner's fitness after he was taken off during their 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Sunday in the Premier League.

Werner was taken off and replaced by N'Golo Kante in the 75th minute following an impressive display at Bramall Lane against the Blades.

The 24-year-old provided both of the assists for the Blues which saw Mason Mount convert from close range two minutes before half-time. Jorginho then restored their lead in the 58th minute from the penalty spot after Antonio Rudiger put into his own net three minutes prior.

After his change, the German forward was pictured having his left thigh strapped up and was seen limping post-match as he carried out his media duties.

But Tuchel has delivered positive news confirming that it isn't a serious issue.

"Yeah, I’m not sure how you say it in English, you call it a “dead leg” or something?

(Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"That describes it good. It’s not serious, It is very painful for him in this moment but now, I think he’ll be fine."

Werner also provided an update on his injury and wasn't concerned: "It was from winning the penalty.

"It's a dead leg. The 10-15 minutes after [the penalty collision] was hard so I told the manager he should take me off because it was a tight game. It's better to have 11 fit players on the pitch than 10.5."

