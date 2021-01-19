"It's obviously changed a lot of things" - Christian Pulisic gives insight into life on the pitch without fans

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has honed his craft to adjust to the surroundings on the pitch since returning from injury.

Pulisic, 22, has struggled with hamstring and upper leg injuries this season and hasn't hit top form yet, recently struggling in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

Speaking to GQ Sports, Pulisic said: “It [the pandemic] has obviously changed a lot of things. It's not as enjoyable to play with no fans.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"In a way I like it, because I don't really like attention and all that stuff. And that's also when I probably have grown the most as a player.”

The American signed for the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019, as Chelsea tried to cope with the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Over the course of a breakthrough 2019/20 campaign at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic bagged 13 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Pulisic recently drew praise from his teammate, Olivier Giroud, who paid him the ultimate compliment by comparing him to Eden Hazard.

The 34-year-old Frenchman said, on the official Chelsea Mike'd Up podcast: "I see Christian’s got big potential, he’s so easy by dribbling and taking on opponents.

“He’s a massive talent and top man and I’m proud to play alongside him. He reminds me of Eden [Hazard], but he still has room for improvement.

“We are very complementary with our qualities. He [Pulisic] needs someone like me, a target man, to have someone to play with for the one-two."

Pulisic will be in line for a starting place as Chelsea face a high-flying Leicester side at the King Power on Tuesday night, despite Callum Hudson-Odoi's recent run of form.

