'It's on me to Find Solutions' - Thomas Tuchel Takes Responsibility for Chelsea Form

Thomas Tuchel has taken the responsibility for Chelsea's poor run of form and explained that it is his responsibility to find solutions for the Blues' injury crisis ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton.

His side face the Saints on Saturday after losing 1-0 to Juventus in midweek and will be expecting a strong response.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed his responsibilities as Chelsea's coach.

SIPA USA

The Blues are without N'Golo Kante, Reece James and Christian Pulisic for the match but Mason Mount returns in time to face the southerners

Tuchel said: "Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante. Do we miss Mason if he is on his best level? Of course, that is why he plays for us, it’s why he’s a top player. Do we miss Reece James? Of course!

"That’s why there is a selection to take and we could only start with 11 against Juve. Maybe we would have started without Mason but had him from the bench. Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity. It needs to be on the best level and a good fit.

"We have the squad and the duty, on me as a coach to find solutions."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

This comes after the German took full blame for Chelsea's first Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City.

Proceeding to discuss his side's poor recent form, Tuchel finished: "This is what they do and sometimes you suffer mentally in these games and things don't go so fast like we want to have them happen so what I want to say is we should focus on the solutions and not so much the problems as the problems are not too big.

"The results are not what we expect and still we have trust in ourself and all the reason."

