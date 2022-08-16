'It’s Passion' - Pundit Defends Thomas Tuchel & Antonio Conte

Former Celtic player Frank McAvennie has said that he liked seeing Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel go at each other.

Sunday's game against Tottenham was full of action, including a couple of spats between the two managers.

The first argument came after Tottenham scored their first goal and Thomas Tuchel went to the fourth official to complain about a foul that had taken place moments before.

When the German did that, both benches rushed to their manager's side and a big huddle of staff members was seen on the touchline.

Then, the final occasion was when the final whistle blew and Tuchel and Conte shook hands.

The Chelsea manager wasn't happy with what the Italian did and they ended up squaring up to each other which emptied the bench one more time.

Anthony Taylor subsequently sent the pair off and as of today, they both were charged by the FA in regards to the situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Frank McAvennie was asked if the coaches set a bad example for their players when arguing with the opposition manager.

“God no, it’s a passion for the game.

“You can’t take that out the game. Sometimes things happen and you say the wrong thing but it’s in the heat of the moment. These guys are grown men.

“Managers getting fired up has been going on forever. I like that, it shows your players ‘the manager is fired up so why not us’.

“It was the type of game it was. People didn’t want to lose, they were fired up. Chelsea should have won and of course Tuchel was upset about it. But obviously Conte is going to be celebrating.“

