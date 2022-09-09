Skip to main content
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution
Graham Potter's Brighton revolution

'It's Positive' - USMNT Coach Greg Berhalter On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking

The USA manager believes it will have a good impact on Christian Pulisic's career.

Chelsea's new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali gave Thomas Tuchel seven matches into the 2022/23 footballing season before calling it quits with the German. 

Despite a poor start from the Blues, which even had fans questioning Tuchel's ability to improve their team, it was actually one of the smallest reasons as to why they ended up firing him so early into the new campaign.

In fact, reports from throughout the week have revealed that it was more down to the bad relationship between coach and administration. 

Greg Berhalter

Berhalter v Northern Ireland. 

Boehly didn't believe that Tuchel could develop his players any further and found him very difficult to work with; despite funding a very expensive summer transfer window to keep him happy.

One of the senior names mentioned regarding the decline of their career was that of Christian Pulisic, who had only earned one start in Tuchel's matchday line-ups and was brought on as a sub very late on in the remaining fixtures. 

With the Qatar World Cup coming up in the winter, it would make sense that the winger's head coach would want him to be securing much more playing time. 

Greg Berhalter and Christian Pulisic

Berhalter and Pulisic on the touchline. 

Greg Berhalter told the Associated Press"I’m not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian [Pulisic], then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level. We’ll just have to wait and see."

Pulisic has never really got off running in a Chelsea shirt but perhaps Graham Potter will be the man for the job. 

