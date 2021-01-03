'It's quite normal' - İlkay Gündoğan defends Timo Werner and Kai Havertz amid recent struggles

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has backed fellow German internationals Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to adapt to life in the Premier League in the near future.

Gündoğan, 30, has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Manchester, having won two eight trophies in four-and-a-half season under Pep Guardiola.

Previewing his side's game against Chelsea, Gündoğan told Sky Sports News: "They [Chelsea] have two new German players [Havertz and Werner] who have tried to adapt as well as possible."

The two-time Premier League winner appreciates that it can take foreign, especially young players time to get suited to the English game, having been in the same boat following his arrival a few years back.

Gündoğan added: "In general, I think it's not easy to adapt quickly to the Premier League when you come from a different country and now with the situation going on I think it's just even harder."

Having lined up alongside the duo for Germany, Gündoğan is aware of the quality possessed by Havertz and Werner and expects them to overcome their dry run of form soon.

He said: "So I think it's quite normal that they are struggling a little bit, but they both have incredible talent and I'm sure they will both be able to prove it in this league."

Gündoğan was on the scoresheet for City in their satisfying 3-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, January 3, as Werner put in another disappointing display though, Havertz came off the bench and set up Chelsea's only goal of the game.

----------

