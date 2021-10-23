'It's Special' - Mason Mount on Netting Hat-Trick Against Norwich

Chelsea's Mason Mount was the star man on Saturday afternoon against Norwich as he put three goals past the bottom placed side.

Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both absent from the game having picked up injuries against Malmo, but Mount, Kai Havertz and Callum Hudson-Odoi were there to fill in for them.

With goals from Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as well as an own goal from Max Aarons, Thomas Tuchel's boys won the tie 7-0.

The star of the show, however, was 22-year-old Mason Mount who scored three of his side's seven goals on the day.

Speaking after the game, Mount was pleased with his contributions. He said: "Before the game, I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet as it's been a long time.

"Then three come around in one game. It's a massive moment for me to get three. I'll remember this for a long time.

"I was always getting in the positions to score, I just wasn't putting them away. Today I did. It was my luck today, and the team. It's not just about me.

"For me, it's a big moment to score three at Stamford Bridge. It's special."

The number 19 opened the scoring for the Blues inside 10 minutes, before scoring a penalty later on in the game, and then finishing off the scoring in the 90th minute to complete his hat trick.

