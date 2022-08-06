'It's Super Ambitious' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Making Top Four

Chelsea have been successful in finishing in the Champions League spots of the Premier League for four years running, but with the competition seeming to grow season by season, Thomas Tuchel is gearing up for a challenge.

Arsenal have kicked off the new campaign with a steady victory over Crystal Palace, and have sent a message to the teams around them that they're back and are coming for one of their places.

Tuchel giving instructions to his team during their friendly over Udinese. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Whilst most supporters of the traditional 'top six' usually head into a new season with the hopes of competing for the English title, managers often initially set their sights on staying above fifth.

"My feeling is always that everybody is first of all in the race for top four, and then second of all in the title race," Tuchel told Chelsea FC, "I have never heard different from this from Jurgen [Klopp] or Pep [Guardiola]."

"It's super ambitious and challenging, if you're in March or April in the title race, you go for the title. You make sure of top four because this is the priority and the first race to take. We're challenging for that and there’s no shame in it."

Ross Barkley with Ben Chilwell and Reece James, celebrating after scoring on the last matchday of the 21/22 season. IMAGO / NurPhoto

An exciting and disjointed year is ahead of us, where perhaps we won't have a two horse race for the first time in a long time.

