'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has praised manager Thomas Tuchel for the incredible impact he has had since joining the Blues, labelling him 'unbelievable'.

Tuchel joined the west London club in January 2021 taking over from former club legend Frank Lampard.

In the first five months of his leadership at the helm of the club, Tuchel guided Chelsea to Champions League success, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 to lift the trophy.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Silva addressed how crucial Tuchel has been since arriving in London.

"He's a manager who works really hard, particularly on the tactical side, thinking about attacking shapes," Silva told Chelsea FC.

"He's someone who always thinks about winning so in order to do that he needs to think about different attacking plans.

"It's interesting to see because the way he prepares us we put into practice everything that we train with him, and at the moment it's all coming off.

"It's unbelievable all that he's putting in place to make sure that we're in the best condition to win."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta also hailed his coach for his impact at the club since arriving in an exclusive interview with the Sun.

“In January we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League," said the Chelsea captain.

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes.

“But we knew that the season wasn’t over.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube