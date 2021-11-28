Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has praised manager Thomas Tuchel for the incredible impact he has had since joining the Blues, labelling him 'unbelievable'.

Tuchel joined the west London club in January 2021 taking over from former club legend Frank Lampard.

In the first five months of his leadership at the helm of the club, Tuchel guided Chelsea to Champions League success, beating Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 1-0 to lift the trophy.

imago1005384043h

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Silva addressed how crucial Tuchel has been since arriving in London.

"He's a manager who works really hard, particularly on the tactical side, thinking about attacking shapes," Silva told Chelsea FC.

"He's someone who always thinks about winning so in order to do that he needs to think about different attacking plans.

"It's interesting to see because the way he prepares us we put into practice everything that we train with him, and at the moment it's all coming off.

"It's unbelievable all that he's putting in place to make sure that we're in the best condition to win."

Read More

imago1007587452h

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta also hailed his coach for his impact at the club since arriving in an exclusive interview with the Sun.

“In January we were far from winning the league but we were in the last 16 of the Champions League," said the Chelsea captain.

"The new manager arrived with his staff and we tried to get results as we knew we didn’t have a lot of room for mistakes.

“But we knew that the season wasn’t over.

“Something Chelsea has shown over the years is we win trophies and, even when in a bad moment, we can come back really quick.”

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005384043h
News

'It's Unbelievable' - Thiago Silva On Huge Impact Thomas Tuchel Has Had Since Joining Chelsea

just now
imago1008328816h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

15 minutes ago
imago1008328832h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United | Premier League

32 minutes ago
imago1008328549h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Points Shared Despite Blues Dominance in West London

33 minutes ago
imago1007432496h
News

'The Feeling is Very Good' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Team Selection Ahead of Manchester United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008211876h
News

'Perfect Line-Up' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Manchester United

3 hours ago
imago1008209802h (2)
Match Coverage

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

3 hours ago
imago1008216836h
News

Thiago Silva Reveals Chelsea Game Plan to Stop Cristiano Ronaldo Against Manchester United

4 hours ago