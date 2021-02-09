"It's very good for me" - Chelsea forward Timo Werner delivers verdict on new role under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea frontman Timo Werner has reflected on his displays operating in a different role under Thomas Tuchel.

Werner set up both goals as the Blues bagged their third consecutive win in the Premier League, as goals from Mason Mount and Jorginho sealed a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Sheffield United on Sunday.

Speaking to Chelsea in his post-match interview, Werner said: "Every manager is different in how he wants us to play. He [Tuchel] gives us a lot of ideas. Now, I play as a left number 10, not a left winger, so I have more space for my runs in the middle.

"I can play behind a striker, or with a number 10 behind me as a second striker. So it’s very good for me and I think there were also good moves from the manager in the last two wins [against Sheffield United and Tottenham]."

Despite being heavily involved in his side's goals in the win, Werner's barren run in front of goal now extends to 20 games across all competitions, but he remains Chelsea's assist leader so far this campaign, having set up 8 goals this season.

"Overall, I think it’s a good win for us. It was very difficult, the whole game, against a very good, high-defending Sheffield United side and we're very proud that we won, continuing on from our last wins," added the German international.

"For myself, again no goal, but it’s good to see that I can help the team with other things at the moment and I’ll keep going."

Though he has been heavily criticised for his profligacy in recent months, the 24-year-old has complete faith in his own abilities and is determined to keep working hard for his side, believing the goals will start flowing soon.

"I’m happy when we win and when I can make two assists like today that is also good, but as a striker you want to score," said Werner.

"It’s a long time now for me, I haven’t had such a long period without a goal in my career before, but you can’t do anything against this. You have to keep going and try to do your best on the field and the goals will come."

