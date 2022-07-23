'It's What Chelsea's All About' - Jorginho On New Summer Signings

Chelsea have opened their transfer window with two huge recruitments in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, and Jorginho believes it's the start to a journey of success for the Blues.

The Italian had been rumoured with a move away from the side this summer, with his contract dated to expire at the end of next season, but is now expected to sign a new-long deal before 2023.

Raheem Sterling celebrating for England. IMAGO / Colorsport

The West London club set a £200m budget to bring in an expected five new signings to tackle the 2022/23 campaign, and as talks reach their boiling point for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, the third could be on their way.

Talking to Sky Sports, via Absolute Chelsea, Jorginho spoke on behalf of the squad: "Of course we are excited because it means new players coming to help us achieve important things. It's what Chelsea's all about."

The midfielder knows exactly what each player can bring to the World Cup champions, but particularly what Koulibaly can offer a team reeling from the loss of a player like Antonio Rudiger.

Jorginho and Koulibaly celebrating together for Napoli. IMAGO / Insidefoto

He said: "For me it was the best replacement, the best choice the club could have made. I just really hope and I am sure he will be a big help for our team."

The pair shared a pitch for four years during their posts at Napoli and have stayed in contact since the 30-year-old departed the club for a move to the Premier League in 2018.

That connection appeared fruitful for Todd Boehly and co, as he explains how he convinced the centre half to make the switch: "I was talking to him 'let's play together again, I miss playing with you, it's been a long time, come on let's play together again.'"

The man in action for Napoli. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Despite their obvious friendship, Jorginho won't take credit for the Senegalese captain's seamless transition into the team, since joining up with Thomas Tuchel in the USA for their pre-season tour.

When asked if he's helped the defender settle in with the Blues he said: "Nah! I am just a [Chelsea] player! Just a friend."

Read More Chelsea News