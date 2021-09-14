'It's Why He's Here' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Goalscorer Romelu Lukaku After Zenit Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian scored the winner against Zenit in the Champions League.

Lukaku's 69th minute winner sees Chelsea move into second place in Group H as Juventus beat Malmo 3-0 in the other fixture of the group.

Talking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel praised his striker.

He said: "It was an excellent header, a well timed cross from Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta].

"Azpi was brave enough to step up and the cross was brilliant. We had bodies in the box and like in the last game it is why he is here. He likes to score. Again he was decisive for us, it’s great."

The Blues struggled in the first half and went into the break tied, without registering a single shot on target before Lukaku's second half strike broke the deadlock.

The goal is Lukaku's fourth since arriving from Inter Milan for a club record fee this summer.

The Belgian added to a brace scored on his second home debut against Aston Villa on Saturday and he will be keen to continue his goalscoring form as Tuchel's side look to retain their Champions League trophy.

Next up for the Blues is Tottenham Hotspur in the league before they travel to Italy to face Juventus in the next Champions League match.

