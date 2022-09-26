Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them
Wesley Fofana is likely to have no problem breaking into the French squad in the coming years as he comes of age, but Ivory Coast are still hoping the defender will declare for them and snub France.
The Chelsea defender made his big money move from Leicester this summer, and his stock would have automatically risen within the French camp with the transfer happening.
Fofana will have a decision to make, and it will definitely be a huge one as it affects his whole career.
According to French publication L'Equipe, Ivory Coast are hoping to convince Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana to declare for them. The African team are not in this years World Cup, and are hopeful a player like Fofana in their ranks would push them to the next one.
France would no doubt have Fofana in future squads, despite not calling him up for this last squad before the World Cup. William Saliba got a call-up due to his Premier League form, but Fofana didn't fit in Didier Deschamps plans this time.
The player will unlikely not be called up the World Cup this year barring any major injuries to the centre-backs they have available, but due to the age of Raphael Varane, a spot at the next Euro's is definitely realistic.
It is something the player will have to decide, and time should be taken on it as it is a big decision to make.
