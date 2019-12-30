Report: Chelsea emerge as front-runners for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho ahead of Man Utd and Liverpool

Chelsea's pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is continuing with the prospect of a return to London attracting the 19-year-old to a move to Stamford Bridge.

The January transfer window is set to open, and the fight to land the England international is set to continue.

But the Blues have received positive news in their hunt of Jadon Sancho following a new report.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have emerged as the potential front-runners to land Jadon Sancho ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Manchester United and Liverpool have kept an eye on the talented winger, but the appeal of a return to London has put Chelsea at the front of the queue to sign the England international.

Sancho, 19, has been in fine form for Dortmund this season in the Bundesliga. In 15 appearances in the league, the 19-year-old has scored on nine occasions; whilst tallying up 10 assists already this term.

Manchester United are eager to land a signing in January having missed out on target Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund.

This has sparked conversation of a move for Jadon Sancho, who reportedly wants a move away from Germany.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner ahead of the winter window opening.

Will Frank Lampard and Chelsea secure a big-money move for the 19-year-old, or will they have to wait until the summer?

