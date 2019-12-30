Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea emerge as front-runners for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho ahead of Man Utd and Liverpool

Matt Debono

Chelsea's pursuit of Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is continuing with the prospect of a return to London attracting the 19-year-old to a move to Stamford Bridge.

The January transfer window is set to open, and the fight to land the England international is set to continue. 

But the Blues have received positive news in their hunt of Jadon Sancho following a new report. 

According to the Daily Telegraph, Chelsea have emerged as the potential front-runners to land Jadon Sancho ahead of their Premier League rivals. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard gives update on Tariq Lamptey contract renewal

----------

Manchester United and Liverpool have kept an eye on the talented winger, but the appeal of a return to London has put Chelsea at the front of the queue to sign the England international.

Sancho, 19, has been in fine form for Dortmund this season in the Bundesliga. In 15 appearances in the league, the 19-year-old has scored on nine occasions; whilst tallying up 10 assists already this term. 

Manchester United are eager to land a signing in January having missed out on target Erling Braut Haaland to Borussia Dortmund. 

This has sparked conversation of a move for Jadon Sancho, who reportedly wants a move away from Germany.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner ahead of the winter window opening.

----------

Will Frank Lampard and Chelsea secure a big-money move for the 19-year-old, or will they have to wait until the summer?

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2010-2019: Chelsea's five biggest wins of the decade

Daniel Childs

In this decade Chelsea have racked up over 300 victories in competitive matches over land and sea, many of them leading to some glorious moments. It time to whittle down all those moments of jubilation to five of the most memorable, iconic and noteworthy.

Confirmed Officials: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Brighton and Hove Albion versus Chelsea in the Premier League will be refereed by Stuart Attwell at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Preview: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel down to the south coast on New Years Day to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard: Tammy Abraham's first goal for Chelsea vs. big six opponent will help him develop

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham bagged a last-gasp winner at the Emirates to hand Chelsea all three points against Arsenal in the Premier League, and head coach Frank Lampard believes it will only help him going forward.

Frank Lampard reveals hopes of Tariq Lamptey signing new Chelsea deal

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has remained coy on youngster Tariq Lamptey's future at the club.

Frank Lampard reveals he was unhappy at Chelsea's 'quiet dressing room' in recent defeats

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has admitted that his side have been fairly criticised and questioned following recent results.

Report: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea - Jorginho and Tammy Abraham secure late-finish to bag win for Blues

Matt Debono

Tammy Abraham completed the late turnaround for Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium as Frank Lampard's side edged past the Gunners in the Premier League.

Preview: Arsenal vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea travel to north London for the second time in a week to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard criticises Chelsea's quality and bravery on the ball after another home defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard admitted his frustration after the Blues suffered another defeat at home in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard reveals Chelsea players are feeling the growing pressure following poor home form

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed that his players are feeling the pressure of securing results at home following the poor run of form at Stamford Bridge this season.