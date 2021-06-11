Jadon Sancho Reveals Chelsea Connection, Loved Frank Lampard

Jadon Sancho has opened up on his Chelsea connections growing up as a kid as well as his love for Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Sancho, currently at Borussia Dortmund, has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer. Manchester United are leading the race having just agreed personal terms.

Chelsea are interested in the England international who is at the European Championships with Gareth Southgate's side as they gear up for their group opener against Croatia on Sunday.

England

But Sancho is likely to join United this summer but he has explained his love for Lampard and Drogba during his youth days.

Speaking to talkSPORT on his favourite player growing up, he replied: “I’d probably say Frank Lampard.

"I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I’m not going to lie. Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"I just loved Lampard & how he played his game. He was so direct and so composed on the ball."

What has Jadon Sancho said on his future?

"I don’t really look at it [the speculation]. During the season, I always focus on myself and the team," Sancho told talkSPORT.

"That’s the most important thing we can do and every time I’m on the pitch I always give it my all, obviously trying to create what I do on the pitch and that’s with goals and assists. That’s what I really try to do, work hard for the team.

"[The noise] is part of the game. Fans are always going to be excited for major tournaments, so that’s normal. As a young kid growing up and watching these major tournaments, I was excited as well.

"All the lads should be excited, these tournaments don’t come around often, so you have to take your moment and when you do get your opportunity on the pitch, you have to take it."

