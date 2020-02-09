Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho - Liverpool not expected to make bid

Chelsea have received a boost in the quest to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to England, however the January transfer window didn't see a transfer happen.

But with the summer now on the horizon, Sancho's future will continue to be up in the air amid the whole host of clubs interested in the winger.

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of Jadon Sancho, and they have received a boost in their chase to land the England international.

The Athletic report that Jurgen Klopp's side are unlikely to pursue Sancho this summer due to the price tag, which is believed to be north of £120 million.

Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to pay over £100 million for a forward should their current front-three remain in tact.

Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are all tracking the teenager.

This will give Frank Lampard a huge boost as he looks to raid the market in the summer, following a frustration January which saw the Blues fail to bring in any new additions.

With Pedro expected to depart at the end of the season and Willian's contract renewal still yet to be agreed, a new winger is expected to be needed come the summer.

The 19-year-old has produced outstanding numbers so far this season in the Bundesliga; in 19 appearances, Sancho has netted on 12 occasions and has provided 14 assists.

If the winger were to make a move to Stamford Bridge, he would link-up with former Dortmund teammates Michy Batshuayi and Christian Pulisic.

