Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea Trio Confirmed to Be in England's Final 26-Man Euro 2020 Squad

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have all been named in England's final 26-man squad for the European Championships this summer.

The Chelsea trio head into the tournament having won the Champions League together on May 29, each securing their first trophy in the Blues first-team.

E2lX2B4XIAMo4J_

Gareth Southgate had to trim his initial 33-man squad named last week, removing seven from the team to submit his final side which will head to the Euros this summer.

And James, Mount and Chilwell have all kept their places, as expected, and will represent the Blues for England this summer, managed by Southgate.

Full confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E2l1oPSX0AE84hH
News

James, Chilwell & Mount Included in England's Final 26-Man Euro 2020 Squad

sipa_33203226
Transfer News

'Out of the Question' - Eden Hazard Rules Out Chelsea Return

1002914757
Transfer News

Roman Abramovich's Role & Stance Revealed Over Chelsea's Pursuit of Romelu Lukaku

sipa_33568015
Transfer News

Seven Players Chelsea Will Listen to Offers for This Summer

E2u7jdNXIAA3NBi
News

What Thiago Silva's Wife Did During Chelsea's Champions League Triumph

Tuchel shush
News

Five Players Thomas Tuchel Will Consider and Assess During Chelsea Pre-Season

sipa_33456821
News

Mason Mount Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season Award

sipa_33512860
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Latest: More Realistic Than Haaland or Kane Move