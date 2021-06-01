James, Chilwell & Mount Included in England's Final 26-Man Euro 2020 Squad

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount have all been named in England's final 26-man squad for the European Championships this summer.

The Chelsea trio head into the tournament having won the Champions League together on May 29, each securing their first trophy in the Blues first-team.

Gareth Southgate had to trim his initial 33-man squad named last week, removing seven from the team to submit his final side which will head to the Euros this summer.

And James, Mount and Chilwell have all kept their places, as expected, and will represent the Blues for England this summer, managed by Southgate.

Full confirmed squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

