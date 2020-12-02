SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Reece James, Ben Chilwell & Hakim Ziyech named in November Premier League Team of the Month

Matt Debono

Chelsea trio Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the Premier League Team of the Month for November, powered by WhoScored. 

Frank Lampard's side ended November in third in the league after winning two and drawing one last month, following wins against Sheffield United and Newcastle before drawing to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month.

As per WhoScored, James, Chilwell and Ziyech have all been included in the Team of the Month for November. 

2020_12_PLTOTMNovArt
Credit: WhoScored.com

----------

Team of the Month: Fabianski; James, Maguire, Cresswell, Chilwell; Ziyech, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Grealish; Calvert-Lewin, Haller

----------

The Blues only conceded one goal in the league in November which sees James [7.18] and Chilwell [7.45] earn places in the Team of the Month. 

James made five tackles and interceptions last month. Meanwhile Chilwell got on the scoresheet against Newcastle United, making nine clearances, two tackles and two interceptions during November. 

Ziyech was the last of the trio to be included after registering two assists in the league in November; only Kevin De Bruyne [3] made more. He also made three clear-cut chances last month.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thiago Silva & Kai Havertz nominated for UEFA 2020 Team of the Year

Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz have both been included on the list of nominees for the UEFA 2020 Team of the Year.

Matt Debono

'I think that’s good for the team' - Jorginho on competition for places at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is relishing the competition for places under Frank Lampard this season.

Matt Debono

Chelsea have motivation to win Champions League group, says Lampard

Frank Lampard says Chelsea still have the motivation to win their Champions League group despite having already qualified for the knockout stages.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms he will rotate Chelsea squad against Sevilla

Frank Lampard has confirmed he will make changes to his Chelsea side against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Preview: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to take on Sevilla in the penultimate game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night.

Ben Davies

Stat Attack: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Andalucia to take on Sevilla in a top of the group showdown on Wednesday night in the Champions League at the Ramos Sanchez Pizjuan.

Ben Davies

Callum Hudson-Odoi back in contention to face Sevilla

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention to face Sevilla, confirmed Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard backs John Terry to be a 'fantastic coach' amid links to Derby County job

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes John Terry will be a fantastic manager after he has been linked with the Derby County job.

Matt Debono

Sevilla vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in matchday five of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday 2 December and it will be refereed by Artur Dias at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Matt Debono