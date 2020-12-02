Chelsea trio Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Hakim Ziyech have been included in the Premier League Team of the Month for November, powered by WhoScored.

Frank Lampard's side ended November in third in the league after winning two and drawing one last month, following wins against Sheffield United and Newcastle before drawing to Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month.

As per WhoScored, James, Chilwell and Ziyech have all been included in the Team of the Month for November.

Credit: WhoScored.com

Team of the Month: Fabianski; James, Maguire, Cresswell, Chilwell; Ziyech, Ward-Prowse, Fernandes, Grealish; Calvert-Lewin, Haller

The Blues only conceded one goal in the league in November which sees James [7.18] and Chilwell [7.45] earn places in the Team of the Month.

James made five tackles and interceptions last month. Meanwhile Chilwell got on the scoresheet against Newcastle United, making nine clearances, two tackles and two interceptions during November.

Ziyech was the last of the trio to be included after registering two assists in the league in November; only Kevin De Bruyne [3] made more. He also made three clear-cut chances last month.

