Thomas Tuchel Confirms James, Jorginho & Werner Doubtful for Watford Trip

November 30, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Trio Doubtful for Watford Trip

Chelsea have several injury doubts ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel already ha three players sidelined for the trip to Vicarage Road. Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are all unavailable

But the league leaders have been hit with many fitness issues following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United, which saw their advantage at the top cut to just one point.

With three already confirmed to be missing, Tuchel could be without James, Jorginho and Werner as well in midweek. 

Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference: "Some players are in doubt, need more time and examinations, to re-evaluate the status. That is Reece James, Jorgi and Timo Werner. They all trained today with us but there will be some last minute decisions about the three.”

Lukaku is fit and available to play as Tuchel expects an emotional game against Claudio Ranieri's side.

Watford are currently 16th in the table, winning two of their last five, and will be looking to bounce back in front of their home crowd following the 4-2 defeat to Leicester City last week.

“We see a difference in datas, in the style of the games since he joined the club," Tuchel added on Ranieri and Watford. "They play with more confidence, especially at home. They try to implement high pressing. They are very active, they try to be brave and courageous. They had a great result against Man United. They try to play emotional, more emotions and more effort to have the crowd behind them. They can create an atmosphere that helps them. We see this. 

"Claudio Ranieri speaks for himself, what he did in the Premier League. He had so many clubs, such an experienced coach. It is a pleasure to meet him. It is the first time I’ll meet him in person and play against him. We will do our best to get the three points tomorrow. This is the aim.”

