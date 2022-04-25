Chelsea are facing several fitness concerns ahead of their Premier League match against Manchester United on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the north west off the back of their first home in four games in all competitions following a last-gasp 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Jorginho missed a penalty in the final minutes, but Christian Pulisic clinched all three points in the 90th minute with a finish into the bottom corner.

IMAGO / PA Images

But they were without several key stars at the weekend and Tuchel will be itching to have many back for the Man United game, where they've not won at Old Trafford since 2013 when Juan Mata's 87th minute strike helped the visitors to a 1-0 win.

Reece James missed the game through a hamstring problem which Chelsea didn't want to risk, while Antonio Rudiger is hoped to return following groin and hamstring issues.

"Reecey had a bit of a weird feeling, not feeling fully confident about his hamstrings, so we did not take the risk of a reinjury and left him out of the squad."

Tuchel added: "The injury of Toni, in one leg it's the groin and the other a bit the hamstring. He is somebody that plays through the pain and is used to it, but it's muscle pain and huge discomfort. He feels insecure because he is not used to having muscle injuries. So he feels like it could happen.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"He wants to come back, and the plan is he is back on Tuesday in training for Thursday (against Manchester United). Hopefully, we can stick to the plan."

Andreas Christensen was withdrawn from the starting XI against West Ham after experiencing stomach cramps and will hope to be well enough in time for Thursday's clash against Ralf Rangnick's side.

Trevoh Chalobah came in for the Denmark international, keeping a clean sheet in the process and will hope to keep his place in the team.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mateo Kovacic is expected to miss the trip due to an ankle problem. Prior to their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal, Tuchel confirmed he hopes the Croatian midfielder will be out for a maximum of two weeks.

“Kova (has a) ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible."

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi also remain sidelined and won't be available.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube