Jamie Carragher: 'Chelsea's squad is good enough to win the Premier League'

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Chelsea's squad is good enough to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

The former Liverpool defender highlighted Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's recruitment as a key factor in the rapid improvement of the Chelsea side this campaign.

With Chelsea on a tremendous run of form, Carragher has highlighted the depth of quality that the Blues possess in several positions.

"In these early stages of the season, it looks like they've recruited really well," he told Sky Sports.

"You can make an argument that it's as strong a squad as anyone in the Premier League.

"You could maybe argue, or I think it's a fact, that Liverpool and Man City have a strong XI, but in terms of back-up players right now and other teams getting injuries - certainly Liverpool - [Chelsea's] strength of squad is absolutely fantastic and it doesn't feel like the team would be weakened too much no matter who was playing."

Chelsea host Krasnodar in the Champions League on Tuesday night in a dead rubber fixture in an attempt to rotate the squad and keep the winning momentum.

