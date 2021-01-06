Lampard wants to become Jose Mourinho, says Carragher

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher feels that Frank Lampard wants to follow in José Mourinho's footsteps as Chelsea manager.

Carragher gave his thoughts on Lampard's stint as Chelsea boss so far, comparing his ex-international teammate to the current Tottenham manager.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “Frank Lampard wants to be José Mourinho, John Terry wants to be José Mourinho. I’m sure Thierry Henry looks at Arsène Wenger and thinks that he'd love to do that, that he could do that."

The Liverpool legend stressed that Lampard, having spent is aware of the harsh reality that it is not in Chelsea's DNA to give managers time to deliver.

Carragher added: “Nobody knows Chelsea Football Club, and how ruthless they are with managers, more than Frank Lampard."

The ex-Liverpool vice-captain responded to suggestions that Lampard isn't facing the level of criticism a more-established manager would if they were in his shoes.

Carragher said: “Having played with Frank, we get questioned whether we would be more critical of the situation if it was a different manager.

"They would be right, I would be a lot more critical of the managers on that list. Not because I played with Frank Lampard, but because I don’t expect him to win the Premier League or the Champions League [this season]."

Carragher stated the blatantly obvious by mentioning that Lampard didn't get the Chelsea job based on merit - he was handed the role merely because of his status at the club.

Frank Lampard's side were given a footballing lesson by Kevin De Bruyne and co. as Pep Guardiola's man dismantled Chelsea on Sunday night.

He added: "The other managers that came in with CV's, years of experience, having won the big trophies – José Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, all great managers – I would be more critical of them.

"Frank went into a top job on the back of 12 months at Derby, the experience isn’t there. He didn’t get the job on the back of being a great manager, he got it because of Chelsea and Frank Lampard."

