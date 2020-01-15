Absolute Chelsea
Jeremie Boga: Chelsea 'could exercise' €15M buy-back clause for Sassuolo winger

Matt Debono

Chelsea could activate the €15 million buy-back clause for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

He was sold by the Blues in the summer of 2018 as he headed for the Italian side, but Chelsea didn't forget to insert a clause which gives them the option to re-sign the winger. 

The 23-year-old has been a constant figure for Sassuolo this season, scoring four times in 18 Serie A appearances. 

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Chelsea have until June to activate the clause and are considering a potential reunion.

But Napoli are 'really interested' in the 23-year-old, and are working on a deal which is reported to be worth €18-20 million.

Chelsea could head down the route which saw them acquire Alvaro Morata. Purchase Jeremie Boga back, and then sell him on for a profit. 

Fellow Premier League side Everton have also shown interest and are scouting the winger.

----------

TRANSFER NEWS

  • Chelsea and Inter Milan have agreed a fee for 33-year-old Olivier Giroud.

----------

The Blues also have a £40 million buy-back clause for Nathan Ake which expires this month, however Chelsea are 'unlikely' to complete a deal for the Dutch defender.

A move back for Jeremie Boga straight into the first-team equation at Stamford Bridge would appear unlikely, with the array of options Frank Lampard has at his disposal. 

Chelsea can be patient though with the clause active until June, so the Blues will continue to monitor his progress in Italy.

----------

