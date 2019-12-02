Absolute Chelsea
Jeremie Boga refuses to rule out Chelsea return after having 'no regrets' departing Stamford Bridge

Matt Debono

Jeremie Boga left Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to head to Italy to the Serie A but reveals he has no regrets over departing Stamford Bridge. 

The 22-year-old made a £3.6 million switch to join Sassuolo, and has enjoyed his time in Italy so far. 

This season, the Frenchman has bagged four goals and an assist in 12 appearances in Serie A. 

Boga was the star of the headlines after a superb chip against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. 

He delicately lifted his shot over Gianluigi Buffon to equalise for Sassuolo, in a game where they managed to secure a draw against the reigning domestic champions.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause in Jeremie Boga's contract after allowing him to leave the club, and the midfielder hasn't ruled out a return to West London in the future. 

In an interview with Foot Mercato, the 22-year-old said: "I have no regrets [leaving Chelsea]. Everything in its time.

"It certainly was not the time for me to play Chelsea. I always keep it in a corner of my head.

"If I continue to do what I do, work hard, maybe I’ll go back one day."

Everything could have been so much different for Jeremie Boga, after the midfielder broke into the Chelsea first-team under Antonio Conte.

Cahill
Gary Cahill was sent off for Chelsea against Burnley on the opening day of the 2017/18 season inside 15 minutes.Getty Images

After an excellent pre-season, Boga was given his chance and Antonio Conte selected him to be in the starting team to face Burnley. 

But his start was cut short after just 15 minutes due to Gary Cahill being given his marching orders, which meant Boga was taken off to make up for Cahill's absence.

What could have been for an exciting prospect at Chelsea, but the Boga insists a return to Stamford Bridge remains possible.

---------

