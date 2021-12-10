Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jerome Boateng Delivers Advice to Antonio Rudiger Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Interest

Author:

Germany legend Jerome Boateng has handed his former international teammate Antonio Rudiger advice regarding his Chelsea future as Bayern Munch and Real Madrid are interested in the defender.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and looks likely to leave the club.

Speaking to Goal, Boateng discussed Rudiger's future as he is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs.

imago1008216841h (1)

When asked about the German defender, who he played alongside in the past, Boateng said: "We are good friends and we talk often. I am very happy for him that he has developed so well at Chelsea. 

"When we remember where he was a year ago. Sometimes on the bench, sometimes in the stands ... and now he's absolutely titular and playing at a world-class level because he believed in him and remained patient. For me he is currently the best German defender - and definitely in the top 5 at his post in Europe."

Read More

Former Bayern Munich defender Boateng, who is now plying his trade in Ligue 1 for Lyon, was then asked for any advice towards Rudiger.

imago0033448087h

However, he admitted that the decision is best left at the feet of Rudiger.

He continued: "I don't have any advice for him, he's big enough and will know what's best for him. I wish him clear ideas when he makes his decision, but he will."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Chelsea star as his contract approaches it's expiry.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008389486h
News

Jerome Boateng Delivers Advice to Antonio Rudiger Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Interest

41 seconds ago
imago1008525994h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Heaps Praise on Chelsea Forward Romelu Lukaku After Injury Setback

30 minutes ago
imago1008120224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Positive N'Golo Kante Fitness Update & Expected Chelsea Return Date

1 hour ago
imago1008531390h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Can't Be Written Off in Premier League Title Race Despite Recent Form

1 hour ago
imago1008489445h
Transfer News

Mino Raiola Hints Chelsea Out of Transfer Race for Erling Haaland

2 hours ago
imago1008527262h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise Upon 'High Intensity' Leeds United Ahead of Chelsea Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008434188h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Handed Jorginho Boost for Leeds United Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008432386h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Leeds United

3 hours ago