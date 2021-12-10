Jerome Boateng Delivers Advice to Antonio Rudiger Over Chelsea Future Amid Bayern Munich & Real Madrid Interest

Germany legend Jerome Boateng has handed his former international teammate Antonio Rudiger advice regarding his Chelsea future as Bayern Munch and Real Madrid are interested in the defender.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer and looks likely to leave the club.

Speaking to Goal, Boateng discussed Rudiger's future as he is attracting interest from Europe's top clubs.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

When asked about the German defender, who he played alongside in the past, Boateng said: "We are good friends and we talk often. I am very happy for him that he has developed so well at Chelsea.

"When we remember where he was a year ago. Sometimes on the bench, sometimes in the stands ... and now he's absolutely titular and playing at a world-class level because he believed in him and remained patient. For me he is currently the best German defender - and definitely in the top 5 at his post in Europe."

Former Bayern Munich defender Boateng, who is now plying his trade in Ligue 1 for Lyon, was then asked for any advice towards Rudiger.

IMAGO / Mausolf

However, he admitted that the decision is best left at the feet of Rudiger.

He continued: "I don't have any advice for him, he's big enough and will know what's best for him. I wish him clear ideas when he makes his decision, but he will."

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Chelsea star as his contract approaches it's expiry.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube