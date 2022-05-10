Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has revealed his belief that Chelsea have 'been through a lot' this season.

Both sides are preparing for their Premier League clash on Thursday night, with the Blues looking for a win in order to move one step closer to another top four finish.

Chelsea were victorious over their Yorkshire opponents in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, with Jorginho's late penalty sealing a 3-2 win.

During his pre-match press conference, Marsch said that the west London side have had a lot going on this season, with the Blues in poor form going into the game.

"I can see, theoretically, it would be a good time to play them. A team like Chelsea, they've been through a lot this year.

"An ownership change, winning the European Championship - it's never easy to replicate that kind of success in the next season and there's pressure that comes with that.

"They've had injuries, a lot of fixture dates (changed). They've had up and down form and have a big match on the weekend but that is a quality club."

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reflected on his side throwing away leads, particularly after their draw against Wolves on Saturday when they were 2-0 up, as he said: “That is always annoying. It will never stop being annoying.

"If you look at our results throughout the season, we have a decent amount of wins and not a high amount of losses but way too many draws. A lot of draws where we were in leading position.

"It was annoying because we thought we had it, I thought we had it. We had chance to score the third one. We took a very offensive approach to the game, to inject energy, positivity and fluidity to our attacks.

"We played a bit too open, allowed too many counter-attacks, too many chances - partly due to our approach we took. Partly because of the behaviour in the structure. Still, we were there. We were almost there until the 96th minute, we conceded with a very last shot. It is a tough one to swallow, always. Will never change.”

