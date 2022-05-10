Skip to main content

Jesse Marsch Confirms Full Leeds United Team News to Face Chelsea

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed the full team news for his side to face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The American head coach took over from Marcelo Bielsa back in February and has been involved in a relegation battle since his time in Yorkshire.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via Leeds United's official website, Marsch has confirmed the full team news.

imago1011916576h

Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford were both unavailable for their clash against Arsenal last time out, where the Peacocks fell to 2-1 defeat.

Marsch has confirmed that captain Cooper will likely return in time for Wednesday but former Blue Bamford will not be available.

Speaking on the pairs' availability, Marsch revealed: “Liam Cooper, last time I said he would be ready, he trained and we thought he would be available.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Then he had a small reaction leading up to the match (Arsenal away) and we all just felt like it was prudent he didn’t push himself with the possibility we could lose him for remaining games.

imago1011693701h

“Now he’s trained yesterday, I believe after that, going into this next phase that he is better and has less pain, so will be available for tomorrow (against Chelsea).

“Patrick Bamford is on the pitch doing individual work, hopefully in team training by the end of the week and he’s doing fairly well.

“It’s day to day but we’re monitoring his progress and we’re on track, he won’t be available for tomorrow. The rest are all the same.”

Luke Ayling will also be unavailable after being sent off against the Gunners at the weekend, whilst N'Golo Kante and Jorginho could be back for Chelsea.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011897352h
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel on Erling Haaland to Man City: 'I Will Not Give Any Advice'

By Matt Debono2 minutes ago
imago1011826099h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Leeds United & Jesse Marsch Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011822939h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Leeds United: Mount & Havertz to Return, Lukaku Continues in Attack

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011693701h
News

Jesse Marsch Heaps Praise on 'Quality' & Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Ahead of Leeds United Clash

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011823476h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Yet to Learn Chelsea's Summer Transfer Budget

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago0045655290h
Match Coverage

Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea | Premier League

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011822561h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Chelsea Squad Were Called Into Cobham on Day Off

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1009363125h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Plays Down Marcos Alonso Bust-Up After Half-Time Wolves Substitution

By Nick Emms3 hours ago