Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed the full team news for his side to face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The American head coach took over from Marcelo Bielsa back in February and has been involved in a relegation battle since his time in Yorkshire.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via Leeds United's official website, Marsch has confirmed the full team news.

Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford were both unavailable for their clash against Arsenal last time out, where the Peacocks fell to 2-1 defeat.

Marsch has confirmed that captain Cooper will likely return in time for Wednesday but former Blue Bamford will not be available.

Speaking on the pairs' availability, Marsch revealed: “Liam Cooper, last time I said he would be ready, he trained and we thought he would be available.

“Then he had a small reaction leading up to the match (Arsenal away) and we all just felt like it was prudent he didn’t push himself with the possibility we could lose him for remaining games.

“Now he’s trained yesterday, I believe after that, going into this next phase that he is better and has less pain, so will be available for tomorrow (against Chelsea).

“Patrick Bamford is on the pitch doing individual work, hopefully in team training by the end of the week and he’s doing fairly well.

“It’s day to day but we’re monitoring his progress and we’re on track, he won’t be available for tomorrow. The rest are all the same.”

Luke Ayling will also be unavailable after being sent off against the Gunners at the weekend, whilst N'Golo Kante and Jorginho could be back for Chelsea.

