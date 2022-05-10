Skip to main content

Jesse Marsch Heaps Praise on 'Quality' & Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has heaped praise on Chelsea, labelling the side as a 'quality club' ahead of the Premier League clash on Wednesday.

The American took over from Marcelo Bielsa back in February and saw Leeds go five matches unbeaten before facing Manchester City last month.

Speaking to the press ahead of the match, via Leeds United's Twitter account, Marsch discussed the opportunity to face Chelsea.

When asked about the quality of the opposition, he said: "They’re a quality club, with a quality manager and incredible players. They know how to manage difficult situations. Their line-up doesn't matter, they will be very, very good and play their best."

The Leeds boss was asked whether he believes that it is a good time to face Chelsea, with the Blues on a poor run of form and looking demotivated towards the end of the season.

"I can see, theoretically, it would be a good time to play them. A team like Chelsea, they've been through a lot this year," he continued.

"An ownership change, winning the European Championship - it's never easy to replicate that kind of success in the next season and there's pressure that comes with that.

"They've had injuries, a lot of fixture dates (changed). They've had up and down form and have a big match on the weekend but that is a quality club."

Chelsea will be hoping to get a positive result in Leeds to cement their place in the top four, whilst Leeds are looking to climb out of the relegation zone.

