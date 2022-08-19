Skip to main content

Jesse Marsch Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Thomas Tuchel Isn’t Banned for the Leeds United Game

Jesse Marsch has said Thomas Tuchel should not be on the bench for the Leeds United vs Chelsea game after he received a red card vs Tottenham.

Last Sunday, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte had a bit of a bust-up on the sidelines that resulted in the pair getting a red card.

The two managers were charged with improper behaviour by the FA and had until Thursday to appeal the decision.

It seems like both managers never responded, which usually would result in a game ban plus a fine.

Thomas Tuchel Red CArd

However, the public support for the incident went through the roof with most fans saying how nice it was to see this type of rivalry in the Premier League.

With Chelsea set to face Leeds United this weekend, it looks like the German will have to remain in the stands, however, there hasn't been any confirmation of that yet.

When asked in his press conference if he is looking forward to a 'friendly' handshake with Tuchel, Jesse Marsch said that he can't because he is banned.

"No, he won't be there, right? Are they saying he might be able to be on the bench? That doesn't seem right does it? If you get a red card, you're out of the match.

"I will be disappointed if they allow him to be on the bench. There is a simple rule in football. Whether it's soccer or football, if you get a red card you can't play the next match."

