Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes Antonio Rudiger is Frank Lampard's best defender at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has claimed that Antonio Rudiger is the best defender currently available to Frank Lampard. 

The 27-year-old has been tipped to be the Blues’ best central defender despite not featuring at all this season so far. 

Rudiger is expected to leave the club as several clubs have shown interest in the German. 

After being left out against Spurs in the Carabao Cup defeat on Tuesday, ex-Chelsea forward Hasselbaink has stated why he thinks Rudiger is being left out, although believing he is Chelsea’s best centre-back. 

“They’ve all made mistakes but for me their best centre-back is Rudiger,” said Hasselbaink on Sky Sports. 

“At the end of last season he didn’t have his best spell, he was out of the team but if you look at a whole season he has done the best. 

“He normally smells danger and he clears it up. For Rudiger not to have played yet something is going on.”

PSG and Barcelona have reportedly had loan bids turned down by Chelsea for the defender after Rudiger turned down a contract extension.

Lampard was quizzed on whether Rudiger was leaving during this transfer window and said: "It's not at that point."

