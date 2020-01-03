Jody Morris confirms Chelsea team news ahead of FA Cup third round tie vs. Nottingham Forest

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has confirmed the Blues' injury news as they await Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Frank Lampard's side will make changes ahead of their cup tie following a busy schedule over the festive period.

Morris took over the press conference after Frank Lampard picked up a 'minor medical issue', and he confirmed that Marcos Alonso is still out alongside Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

“[Marcos] Alonso is definitely out. Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is an obvious one. Apart from that we’re still having a look at a few."



Fikayo Tomori also trained with the Blues after he suffered from illness which kept him out of the Brighton draw on New Years Day.

Olivier Giroud has been heavily linked with a January move away from Stamford Bridge has been confirmed to be fine, and he could pick up some rare game time.

Billy Gilmour was expected to feature in the FA Cup this weekend however Jody Morris confirmed the Scottish midfielder missed training due to illness so he remains a doubt.

