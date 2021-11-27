Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Jody Morris Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

Author:

Jody Morris has praised Thomas Tuchel for his tactical approach after he succeeded him and Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Tuchel was tasked with replacing Lampard, Morris and co in west London back in January and went on to make an instant impact.

Within four months, Chelsea had reached the FA Cup final, albeit ending in defeat, clinched top four via the Premier League, as well as lifting the club's second Champions League.

imago1007587452h

Tuchel has continued his outstanding start into this season. Chelsea are top of the Premier League, top of their group in the Champions League and still going strong in the Carabao Cup. 

Morris reflected on his time at Chelsea and gave his assessment of the Tuchel, now the current head coach. 

"I said before we even got the sack I’d be looking at Tuchel (as a future Chelsea head coach)," Morris told the Times

"I like the way his teams played. He’s top drawer. I’ve spoken to close friends who work under him at Chelsea and they speak just as highly of him. I like how he is on the sidelines. I like how he’s demanding of his team."

After praising Tuchel, Morris did admit he would like to take the German's job one day in the future. 

He added: “The dream has always been Chelsea for me. Listen, I’d love to one day. Chelsea are my club.”

