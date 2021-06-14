Jody Morris: Mason Mount Up There With the Likes Of De Bruyne, Grealish & Fernandes

The stakes and comparisons are getting bigger and bigger.

Mason Mount has been compared to 'Premier League greats' Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Bruno Fernandes.

The 22-year-old continues to keep hitting new heights for club, and country now he's at the European Championships with England, and he's earned praise off his former assistant boss, Morris.

In his two seasons in the Chelsea first-team Mount has made 107 appearances in all competitions, a terrific feat for an academy graduate.

He's now a Champions League winner. Mount picked up the assist in the final in Porto.

Mount worked under Frank Lampard and Morris for 18 months, the duo who gave him his chance at Derby County and Chelsea, but the pair were dismissed back in January.

But Morris has continued to throw praise on the England midfielder and has compared him to several other top Premier League players.

What Jody Morris said

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the former Chelsea assistant boss revealed: "I honestly can’t tell you how on Earth people were questioning what Mason Mount was like for Chelsea’s first team, unless they didn’t have a clue. I think people are starting to see that now. When you’ve got every single staff member and his teammates around him, the fans who are able to see him, what they think is important.

“He might not always have his best game on the ball either but tactically, he’s absolutely fantastic and understands what’s asked of him. Technically, he’s great. Can he score more goals for the type of player that he is? Yes, he can.

“But we’re still talking about a 22-year-old. You look at the chances he’s created with other Premier League greats this year, he’s up there with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bruno Fernandes - Mount is creating that level of chances while perhaps doing a little bit more than some of them off the ball."

