Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Jody Morris offers update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has revealed Olivier Giroud won't be allowed to leave the club in January should Chelsea be left short in reinforcements. 

The 33-year-old has only featured for the Blues five times this season, after he has been forced to sit third in the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

Giroud hasn't been in the Blues' Premier League matchday squad for the previous six games, with his last appearance for the club being against West Ham at the end of November. 

Assistant manager Jody Morris was posed the question on the Frenchman's Chelsea future, and said: "Well, he still plays for Chelsea. It’s got to be for the benefit of the club. We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re left short somewhere.

"Yes, you have to look at the individual as well, but I’ve got to say [Olivier] Giroud's been nothing but a class act and a top professional since he’s been here.

“So I don’t envisage any issues from him on that front," Morris added. 

Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move back to France and Lyon, whilst West Ham and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the forward. 

Screenshot 2019-12-29 at 17.09.48
Olivier Giroud has been kept out of the side by Tammy Abraham who has been prolific for Chelsea this season. Getty Images

Jody Morris remained coy though on any incomings.

"There are a couple of areas we’re looking at, without going into them, but it will all depend on what the movements are within the club as well. 

"I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but for sure there is stuff going on behind the scenes. Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Signings have to improve squad and benefit club' - Jody Morris on Chelsea's January transfer business

Matt Debono

The January transfer window is open, and Chelsea have been linked with copious amounts of names this month already.

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris clears up 'Jose Mourinho is still worried' tweet

Matt Debono

Jody Morris has cleared up his tweet which appeared to mock former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho back in November.

Chelsea cool interest in Dortmund's Jadon Sancho - striker becomes top priority for Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and will now pursue a striker as their top priority this month.

Jody Morris confirms Chelsea team news ahead of FA Cup third round tie vs. Nottingham Forest

Matt Debono

Chelsea assistant Jody Morris has confirmed the Blues' injury news as they await Championship side Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Former Blue Filipe Luis reveals what Eden Hazard used to do in the Chelsea dressing room

Matt Debono

Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has revealed Eden Hazard's antics before the Blues would go out to warm-up ahead of a game.

Aston Villa consider loan deals for Chelsea pair Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi

Matt Debono

Aston Villa are considering tabling loan bids for Chelsea duo Danny Drinkwater and Michy Batshuayi this month.

Frank Lampard dealt blow in pursuit of Bundesliga duo Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will have to wait until the summer to land two of his biggest transfer targets - Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea squad will be ready for competition from any January signings

Matt Debono

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has admitted the Blues squad will be ready for any competition that arrives at Stamford Bridge in January.

Report: Brighton and Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea were held against Brighton in the Premier League on New Years Day after an outstanding equaliser from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Report: Chelsea ready to pounce for on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder Philippe Coutinho

Thomas.Overend

Chelsea could be ready to revive their interest in Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.