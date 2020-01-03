Jody Morris offers update on Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Jody Morris has revealed Olivier Giroud won't be allowed to leave the club in January should Chelsea be left short in reinforcements.

The 33-year-old has only featured for the Blues five times this season, after he has been forced to sit third in the pecking order behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi.

Giroud hasn't been in the Blues' Premier League matchday squad for the previous six games, with his last appearance for the club being against West Ham at the end of November.

Assistant manager Jody Morris was posed the question on the Frenchman's Chelsea future, and said: "Well, he still plays for Chelsea. It’s got to be for the benefit of the club. We can’t just let people walk out the door if that means we’re left short somewhere.

"Yes, you have to look at the individual as well, but I’ve got to say [Olivier] Giroud's been nothing but a class act and a top professional since he’s been here.

“So I don’t envisage any issues from him on that front," Morris added.

Olivier Giroud has been linked with a move back to France and Lyon, whilst West Ham and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in the forward.

Olivier Giroud has been kept out of the side by Tammy Abraham who has been prolific for Chelsea this season. Getty Images

Jody Morris remained coy though on any incomings.

"There are a couple of areas we’re looking at, without going into them, but it will all depend on what the movements are within the club as well.

"I’m not as privy to those conversations as the manager is but for sure there is stuff going on behind the scenes. Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad."

