Jody Morris pens emotional farewell message following Chelsea departure

Jody Morris has taken to social media to write a goodbye message following his departure from Chelsea. 

Morris left Chelsea on Monday alongside Frank Lampard, after Chelsea decided to part ways with him following a poor run of results and performances. 

After playing for the Blues during his playing days, to then overseeing the academy, before heading away to Derby County with Lampard prior to heading back to Stamford Bridge with Lampard - it's been quite the journey for Morris.

And Morris took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to pen his emotional farewell. 

"It’s hurt twice previously that I’ve had to leave this great club, but it’s been on my terms and both times it was done with the bigger picture for myself and my family in mind...

"Yesterday was tough to take on all levels...

"I’ve always felt lucky to be able to say I’ve played for the team I’ve supported since I was a young boy growing up on north end road..

"I am also immensely proud to say I’ve been stood next to our gaffa Frank Lampard who has worked tirelessly to improve the players and the culture every single day...us as your staff couldn’t ask for a better leader!!

"There has never been a bunch in that dugout that cared more inside Stamford bridge!!

"I’m even prouder of the work that has gone on day in day out at cobham in what has been the toughest period anybody has had to face in charge...

"Thank you so much to the fans for the support I’ve had personally throughout..I am one of you...

"Thank you to Mr Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia for allowing me to fulfil one of my dreams...

"Chelsea is and always will be my club no matter what."

Thomas Tuchel is set to be appointed the new manager of Chelsea this week on an initial 18-month deal. 

