Jody Morris Praises Chelsea's 'Top Keeper' Edouard Mendy

Former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris has hailed Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his consistent performances this season.

The Senegal international has been labelled by many as the most in-form goalkeeper in the world right now, with his side conceding just four goals so far in this season's Premier League campaign.

Chelsea have conceded the fewest of any team in the league and currently have the most in form defence across Europe's top five leagues.

Speaking to the Times, Jody Morris reminisced over his 18 months as assistant manager at Chelsea and praised the club's current no. one, Edouard Mendy.

“Mendy’s a top keeper,” Morris said. “Every day there’s a smile on his face but he’s demanding, he’s a fantastic size, his hands are bigger than my head and he also wants to play, he doesn’t want to just launch it and I still think there’s room to improve as well. That’s scary."

He went on to discuss how he feels for replacement keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has been pushed out of the starting 11 by Mendy.

“It has to be difficult for Kepa [Arrizabalaga] because of the level of performance of Mendy since he’s come in — for us and especially for Tuchel.

"He hasn’t been that busy but all of a sudden will go, bang, bang, and make a couple of outstanding saves. If there’s a better goalkeeper in Europe at the minute, I’m not sure."

