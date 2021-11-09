Jody Morris Reveals Moment He Knew Chelsea Had To Sign Billy Gilmour

Former Chelsea assistant coach Jody Morris has revealed the day he knnew his side had to sign Billy Gilmour.

The Scottish international joined Chelsea's youth ranks from Rangers in 2017, breaking through to the senior team two years later.

This summer, he joined Norwich on loan, the club that Frank Lampard is currently in talks to join as first team manager.

As per Metro, Morris snapped Gilmour up whilst he was head coach of the Blues U18 side.

"He waited for an opportunity to smash them back — and did. I’d seen loads of stuff with him looking technically great. Lovely passing, a bright footballer who understood the game.

"That reminded me a bit of myself. When you’re little, people try and take liberties. So I liked the personality to stand up to it.

"It wasn’t a red card challenge for me. But I remember thinking: I like that side of it. As he walked off, I said to our chief youth scout Jim Fraser: Let’s go, that’s us seen all we need. He’ll do for me."

Speaking ahead of Gilmour's return to Chelsea, Tuchel has announced there is no rush as of yet to bring him straight back.

"We will take the decision in January when a decision has to be made and not now."

