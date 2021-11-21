Jody Morris Reveals Pressure From American Fans to Play Christian Pulisic at Chelsea
Former Chelsea assistant coach and player Jody Morris has discussed the pressure he and Frank Lampard faced to play Christian Pulisic due to the American audience.
The former Blue acted as Chelsea assistant between 2019 to 2021, departing with Frank Lampard back in January.
Speaking on Jimmy Bullard's 'Off The Hook' podcast, Morris explained the pressures to play Chelsea's global superstars such as Pulisic.
He said: “If Pulisic isn’t playing, the whole of America were saying he should be playing. You’re always getting hammered."
The USMNT captain earned his place under the stewardship of Lampard though, impressing during the Coronavirus period in the Premier League, showing fantastic goalscoring form including a hattrick against Burnley.
He found it more difficult under Lampard's replacement, Thomas Tuchel, since January.
Despite playing under the German at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic was handed no favours as he struggled for game time since Tuchel's introduction.
However, he went on to score a crucial goan in the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid as the Blues went on to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.
He has struggled once again this season after starting the first match and scoring against Crystal Palace before struggling with injury.
Pulisic returned in recent weeks and scored against Leicester City on Saturday as he looks to earn his place back in Chelsea's starting XI.
