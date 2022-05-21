Former Chelsea man Jody Morris has spoken on Andreas Christensen's nerves after his recent absence from the Chelsea side.

The Danish international last played in the away win against Leeds last week, but hasn't featured for the Blues since then.

It was revealed earlier in the week that he withdrew from the squad for their FA Cup final against Liverpool, with the centre-back pulling out on the morning of the game.

Morris spoke to Stadium Astro after Chelsea's draw against Leicester City on Thursday night and commented on Christensen's nerves, and revealed that the defender experienced nerves when the former was assistant to Frank Lampard.

"To be fair, we experienced that (pulling out of matches) ourselves when we were here working with Andreas (Christensen).

"You never know what some players are going through. Whether it be nerves, whether it be something off the pitch.

"We experienced it a few times with Andreas but I don’t think he’s the only player who experienced it. He’s probably more honest about that sort of side of it."

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel also spoke on the situation regarding the 26-year-old and his absence from the FA Cup final.

“Well, Andreas came in the morning of the match (FA Cup final) to inform me, speak to me," said the German boss.

"He told me he was not ready to play the match, to start the match and be on the bench. He had his reasons. They stay private and confidential. It was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks that we had some of the same situations. That’s why he did not play regularly over the last weeks."

