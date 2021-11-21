'He Was Top Drawer' - Jody Morris Comments on Mason Mount Criticism

Former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris has commented on the criticism Mason Mount has received at the club.

Mount started in the Blues' 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, with goals coming from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic.

Morris was an assistant to Frank Lampard during his time as manager of the club and helped incorporate the 22-year-old into the first team.

Speaking on the Off The Hook podcast via the Daily Star, Morris commented on the criticism that the Cobham academy product has faced since regularly featuring for the club, as he said: "The one thing I would say about Mason is that it (the criticism) stayed as a constant because he played more than anybody else.

"But in the 18 months we were there, he was the best player we had, the best player at Chelsea.

"He was top drawer. He wants to improve, he gives you everything, he’s tactically so bright and again, that’s why he got player of the year last season."

Mount has scored 20 and assisted 17 times in 121 appearances for the Blues since 2019, including crucial goals against Porto and Real Madrid in their Champions League success last season.

He also assisted Kai Havertz's winner in the final against Manchester City in May, guiding Chelsea to their second title in the competition.

Earlier in the season, Mount scored his first hat trick for the club in the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City, and was named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

