'He Was Top Drawer' - Jody Morris Comments on Mason Mount Criticism

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jody Morris Speaks on Unjust Mason Mount's Criticism at Chelsea

Author:

Former Chelsea player and coach Jody Morris has commented on the criticism Mason Mount has received at the club.

Mount started in the Blues' 3-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday, with goals coming from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic. 

Morris was an assistant to Frank Lampard during his time as manager of the club and helped incorporate the 22-year-old into the first team. 

imago1008115576h

Speaking on the Off The Hook podcast via the Daily Star, Morris commented on the criticism that the Cobham academy product has faced since regularly featuring for the club, as he said: "The one thing I would say about Mason is that it (the criticism) stayed as a constant because he played more than anybody else.

"But in the 18 months we were there, he was the best player we had, the best player at Chelsea.

"He was top drawer. He wants to improve, he gives you everything, he’s tactically so bright and again, that’s why he got player of the year last season."

Read More

Mount has scored 20 and assisted 17 times in 121 appearances for the Blues since 2019, including crucial goals against Porto and Real Madrid in their Champions League success last season.

imago0049122596h

He also assisted Kai Havertz's winner in the final against Manchester City in May, guiding Chelsea to their second title in the competition.

Earlier in the season, Mount scored his first hat trick for the club in the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City, and was named on the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007869420h
Features/Opinions

Conor Gallagher: The English Prodigy Chelsea Can Not Let Slip Through Their Hands

50 seconds ago
imago0046915085h
News

'He Was Top Drawer' - Jody Morris Comments on Mason Mount Criticism

50 seconds ago
imago0019955527h
News

'The Quality Was There' - Didier Drogba Speaks on Mohamed Salah's Chelsea Career

30 minutes ago
imago0049122596h
News

'Training Better Than Them' - Jody Morris Reveals Best Player at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1007849186h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Leeds United 'Monitoring' Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea Ahead of January Move

1 hour ago
imago1008115428h
News

'We Have a Bit of Patience' - Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Antonio Rudiger's Contract Situation

2 hours ago
imago1008120229h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals That Hakim Ziyech 'Deserved to Start' After Impressive Cameo vs Leicester City

2 hours ago
imago1008117572h
News

'I’m Very Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Pleased With Christian Pulisic's Return to Chelsea

3 hours ago