Joe Cole: Chelsea Favourites to Beat Man City & Liverpool to Premier League title

Joe Cole has weighed in on the Premier League title talk and believes Chelsea are the favourites to win the league.

Thomas Tuchel has already won the Champions League since taking over at the start of 2021, and he has already overseen his side made a strong start to the 2021/22 league campaign.

Chelsea have won seven of their opening nine fixtures, losing just once against current holders Manchester City.

SIPA USA

They have already beaten Arsenal and Tottenham while also avoiding defeat to Liverpool with all three of those games coming on the road.

Now Chelsea have a 'favourable' run of games ahead of them. They put seven past Norwich City without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in attack.

Ahead for the Blues is Newcastle United, Burnley and Leicester City in their next three fixtures.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea are leading the way after nine games. And Cole thinks his old side have a strong chance of winning their first league title since the 2016/17 season under Antonio Conte.

"My favourites to win the league are Chelsea, because they've played Man City, Liverpool away, Tottenham away, real tough openers of the season," said Cole to Hotels.com.

"I think they are there or there about. They've got a nice run of games after this weekend and going forward until Christmas. I think that if you put your noses in front by January there’s a good chance."

Joe Cole was talking as he participated in the first episode of the second series of Hotels.com’s Dream Island. The series will showcase Hotels.com’s role as the Official Travel Partner of the UEFA Champions League and will see presenter Yung Filly grill UEFA legends on their fantasy get-away. Fans will enjoy hearing about where the former players’ dream holidays would be, what they never forget to take with them and who would make up their dream beach football team, as well as answering fans’ travel questions along the way. To watch Dream Island, visit Hotels.com Europe on YouTube: YouTube.com/hotelseu

But despite his verdict on Chelsea's domestic chances, Cole says it will be difficult for Tuchel's side to retain their Champions League title come May time.

"Well, it’s very difficult," he added on clinching a second consecutive European title. "Only one team has managed it being Real Madrid, that great team! So, it will be very, very difficult. I don't think that Chelsea will try and win the UEFA Champions League, but I think they will want more consistency in the league, so the Premier League I think takes more of a meaning.

"I think with how hard it is you can’t put all your eggs in that basket because it’s so difficult to win the UEFA Champions League but get through the group stage then you can reassess your squad, but it is so, so tough to retain it."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube